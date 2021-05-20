ANDERSON — A woman with a North Carolina and New York address is accused of fraud and theft involving thousands of dollars through the Anderson City Court.
Janyra Jala Hart, 20, is charged with Level 5 felony fraud on a financial institution and Level 6 felony theft. Hart’s address listed with the Madison County Jail is New York City, New York, but court records show a Charlotte, North Carolina, address.
The Indiana State Police began investigating Hart after Anderson City Court employee Michelle Bradford was contacted by the city’s controller office about a fraudulent check in January of 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause by ISP Detective David Preston.
Bradford located six checks through Star Financial Bank that listed Anderson City Court as the account holder, according to the affidavit. All of the checks were made payable to Hart with a New York address and totaled $4,500.40.
Hart cashed the checks through a JP Morgan Chase Bank account which was opened in New York, but listed her North Carolina address, according to the affidavit.
Preston said a search warrant for Hart’s bank records showed she deposited three of the checks into her Chase checking account. Two were for $700.20 each and both were dated Dec. 30, 2019. They were returned by the bank as altered and fictitious on Jan. 13, 2020.
The third check was deposited into Hart’s checking account on Jan. 14, 2020, for $1,600 and was returned as altered and fictitious on Jan. 15, 2020, according to the affidavit.
Three other checks were deposited into Hart’s savings account on Jan. 14, 2020, for $500 each. Those checks were also returned on Jan. 15, 2020, as altered and fictitious, according to the affidavit.
Preston said bank records show Hart opened the savings account on Feb. 6, 2019, and it was closed on Jan. 21, 2020. The checking account, which was opened the same time as the savings account, remains open.
Hart was booked into the Madison County Jail on May 18. Her bond is set for $30,000 full cash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.