A local woman was arrested after using a baseball bat to break glass on the door of the Madison County Sheriff's Department

ANDERSON — A local woman who accepted the challenge when friends dared her to shatter the glass at the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is now facing criminal charges.

Billie Jo Goodnight, 42, homeless, is charged with intimidation and a Level 6 felony charge of criminal mischief.

According to a press release, Goodnight approached the administration offices of the Sheriff’s Department with a baseball bat about 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

She proceeded to shatter the glass entry door with the bat, and jail officers who saw her on surveillance video made the arrest.

Goodnight told officers she was upset with acquaintances after they told her she would be too afraid to commit the act.

