ANDERSON — The coroner's office is investigating the death of an Anderson woman after her body was found in a bathroom at Jackson Park.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said the cause and manner of death for Denise Echols, 54, of Anderson is pending final autopsy and toxicology results.
Noone said Echols was found in a locked stall of the Jackson Park restroom on Saturday. She was unconscious and not breathing.
Echols' parents and sister helped authorities to identify her body, Noone said.
Anyone with information regarding Echols' death can contact the Anderson police department at 765-648-6700 or the coroner at 765-425-9481.
