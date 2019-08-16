ANDERSON — A woman found inside her home after a fire is believed to have set fire to her home and taken her own life.
Michelle Lynn Harvey, 47, 2900 block of Jefferson Street in Anderson died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, said Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone.
Anderson Police Maj. Joel Sandefur said a preliminary death investigation has concluded Harvey’s wounds were self-inflicted.
Sandefur said the fire department was called at 11:42 p.m. for a fire in the 2900 block of Jefferson Street on Thursday.
“After finding evidence inside the house, we concluded there was no foul play involved,” he said. “I wouldn’t say we are completely wrapped up, but I would say preliminarily we don’t feel foul play is involved at this time based on what we are seeing and the evidence we are seeing.”
