ANDERSON — An Anderson woman is recovering from a gunshot wound she received over the weekend.
Anderson Police Maj. Joel Sandefur said the shooting took place around 9:35 p.m. in the 700 block of West Third Street on Saturday. On Sunday, The Herald Bulletin attempted to verify that a shooting occurred within the city limits, but Sandefur said he was not aware of the incident.
The victim, Wakeitha Holland-Haskins, 36, was shot once in the abdomen during some type of disturbance, Sandefur said. He had no additional information on why the woman was shot or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
“That’s all I know,” Sandefur said.
He said Holland-Haskins was taken to Anderson Community Hospital before being transported to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where she was in serious condition.
“Police report a number of witnesses were interviewed, but no arrests have been made at this time,” Sandefur said in a press release. “The case remains under investigation.”
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
