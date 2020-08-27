A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to a release from the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
According to the release, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a personal injury crash at County Road 500 North and County Road 500 West about 8:16 a.m. Thursday.
The crash involved a 2008 Honda Civic and a 2014 Ford F150. The impact, which occurred in the intersection, sent both vehicles off the southeast corner of the road into a yard. The vehicles truck a utility pole, causing multiple power lines to fall.
The female driver of the Civic was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the truck was transported to Community Hospital Anderson after being extricated from the vehicle.
The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Department Accident Team.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
