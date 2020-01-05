ANDERSON — A passer-by driving on West Eighth Street stopped to help a woman running across the street in distress holding an infant and pulling a 4-year-old with her.
When police arrived, the woman’s husband was arrested.
Joshua Anthony Romero, 31, is charged with Level 5 felony battery resulting in bodily injury, Level 6 felony domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, Level 6 felony strangulation, Class A misdemeanor domestic battery and Class A misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime.
Stephany Finney said she was driving near Strong’s Market in the 1900 block of West Eighth Street around 11 a.m. Dec. 27 when she noticed a woman who was crying as she ran with her two children.
The woman told police she had got into an argument with her husband about an incident that occurred the evening before when officers came to their home for a welfare check, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Gordon Corner of the Anderson Police Department.
The woman said her husband was upset because her mother was the one who called police for the welfare check and he grabbed her glasses off her face and crushed them in his hand, according to the affidavit. He then reportedly struck the left side of her face and the blow glanced off her face striking the child she was holding on the right side of the head.
The woman told police Romero threw her on the bed and began choking her, according to the affidavit. When she tried to call the police, she said her husband took the phone from her and ripped her wedding ring off.
The woman grabbed her 2-month-old child and her 4-year-old and was running from the home in her socks when Finney stopped to help her, according to the affidavit.
Corner said the child struck by Romero had redness and swelling to the right side of his head above his ear and was taken to Community Hospital Anderson for an evaluation. The woman had an abrasion near her left eye, a cut to her left ring finger and complained of head, neck and throat pain, according to the affidavit.
Romero told police he did not strike or choke his wife, but did take her cellphone when she attempted to call police, according to the affidavit. He said his wife ripped his glasses off his face, but Corner said, “he had no marks or bruises that appeared to be consistent with an altercation.”
