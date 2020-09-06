ANDERSON — Work has started on a planned 130-unit apartment complex to provide affordable assisted living for senior citizens.
The $23.5 million facility will be on the northeast corner of 14th and John streets, directly across from the Wigwam Complex, and is being developed by BWI.
Last year the Anderson City Council approved a $21 million tax-exempt bond to help pay for the construction costs. The city is not responsible for the repayment of the bond issue.
BWI hopes to have the project completed in the third quarter of 2021.
The Sweet Galilee housing project is needed in Anderson because of the aging population, according to Maeghan Hobbs, project manager for BWI.
Construction costs are expected to be $17 million, and the total project costs are estimated at $23.5 million.
BWI is planning the apartment units with a portion of the monthly rent paid through Medicaid waivers approved by Indiana, reducing the monthly cost to $646 for a studio apartment and $1,283 for a one-bedroom unit.
BWI has been approved for a 4% low-income housing tax credit.
Hobbs said the facility will employ as many as 65 people full time.
The four-story building will have 45 studio units of 356 square feet and 85 one-bedroom apartments of 510 square feet. Each unit will have a kitchenette, individual heating and air conditioning, an emergency alert system and bathrooms with grab bars and showers.
Hobbs said there will be nurses on staff and the facility will include a fitness center, therapy rooms, theater and game room.
The residents will be provided three meals a day.
Housekeeping and laundry services, assistance with medication, exercise area, library, entertainment center, transportation and a beauty/barber salon are planned.
