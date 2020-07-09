ANDERSON — Sometime in August, local residents should see the structural steel being erected for Anderson’s new bus terminal.
After months of delay, the preparation work for the new City of Anderson Transit System terminal began in June.
The terminal at the northeast corner of 13th and Jackson streets is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.
Work on the new terminal was delayed for months while an archaeology study was done on the site.
“We continue to move forward,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said Wednesday. “Right now everything is on schedule and under budget.”
There have been several change orders for the $8.5 million project, but the included contingency funds are covering the additional costs, Broderick said.
He said the three-story bus terminal is being moved slightly to the north because of a sewer line along 13th Street.
Currently city officials are working on the information technology and security needs for the new bus terminal, which will include a communication board to inform riders where the buses are currently along their routes.
Broderick said there is a monetary bonus built into the project if the general contractor completes the work ahead of schedule.
The last work on the project will be a new alignment of Jackson Street to allow for parking by the bus terminal.
Mike Montgomery of krM Architects said the work is progressing well. The foundation is being installed currently from the north to the south.
“There is one area on 13th Street where a sewer line will have to be replaced,” Montgomery said.
“With the structural steel going up people will see what the shape of the building will look like,” he said.
Montgomery said it’s exciting to see the project moving forward following the lengthy delay.
Construction of the $8.5 million bus terminal at the intersection of 13th and Jackson streets was expected to start a year ago.
Montgomery previously said the contract calls for the construction of the bus terminal to be completed within 400 days.
The CATS terminal is being funded through a $6.3 million federal grant, $750,000 from the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds and $1.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
A 16,000-square-foot, three-story building is planned. The CATS terminal will be located on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first-floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street from 14th to 13th streets will be reduced to two lanes with the current right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
Thirteenth Street will be closed to traffic between Jackson and Meridian streets, and the alley west of the Dickmann Town Center will be converted to two-way traffic.
It took years for the eventual site to be determined as several city administrations discussed relocating the bus terminal from its current location in the 1100 block of Main Street.
