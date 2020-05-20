ANDERSON — The WorkOne Anderson offices have moved to the former Harrison College building on the south side of the city.
Michelle Myers, the county coordinator for WorkOne Anderson, said the new location at 140 E. 53rd St. is not open currently but will be open only for appointments starting the week of June 1.
The offices moved from the 10th Street location in March just as the stay-at-home order was issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb, Myers said.
To schedule an appointment with a WorkOne staff member, people should call 765-642-4981 starting Monday.
“Starting next week the staff will be back in the office to set up appointments and answer questions,” she said.
Myers said WorkOne provides assistance to people who are looking for a job.
The agency helps with resume writing, interviewing skills and staff members can provide one-on-one assistance.
When it opens again, WorkOne has computers available for those seeking employment.
Myers said WorkOne doesn’t deal with unemployment claims.
“We work on the employment side,” she said. “We have worked-based learning programs when the funds are available for on-the-job training, work experience and certifications.”
Myers said companies are continuing to hire. “We work with our employers,” she said. “We know who is hiring.”
Myers said clients are welcome to come in and use the computers, printer and fax, free of charge, to file their unemployment claims, but the employees cannot assist them with specific questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.