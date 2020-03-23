ANDERSON — A reported argument between siblings has resulted in a 15-year-old girl being stabbed with scissors and her older sister being charged with a felony.
Taiyonia Donye Wills, 19, of Anderson is charged with Level 5 felony domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon.
Anderson police responded to a call of a battery and stabbing around 1:27 p.m. March 17 in the 1600 block of West Ninth Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Zane Sparks of Anderson Police Department.
The juvenile victim told police she had argued with Wills, who was her sister, and Wills had thrown “a bunch of her clothes on the floor” in a bedroom they share, according to the affidavit. The teen said she tried to go into the room to clean her clothes up and Wills would not let her.
“The victim then states after attempting to get into the room several times, her sister Taiyonia stated, ‘you need to stop or I’m going to stab you.’” Sparks wrote.
The girl told Sparks that Wills was holding a pair of scissors at the time the threat was made.
She said Wills then stabbed her with the scissors in the right hand.
Wills told Sparks she “intentionally” stabbed her younger sister, according to the affidavit.
Sparks said Wills was handcuffed, searched and transported to the Madison County Jail.
Wills posted $1,000 bond and was released on March 18. Evan Broderick was appointed as her public defender and a disposition or trial setting date was set for 1:30 p.m. in Madison Circuit Court 4 on July 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.