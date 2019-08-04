ANDERSON - A 4-year-old DeMotte, Indiana, girl was flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon after she was struck by a pickup truck at Mounds State Park.
According to a press release from Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, Olivia Kaericher was run over about 1 p.m. by the front, passenger side tire of a 2008 Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Braden Wolf, 24, of Laura, Ohio.
Olivia was a passenger in a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country van driven by Matthew Kaericher, 31, DeMotte, the sheriff reported.
The van was stopped on the road in front of a campsite to "unload passengers" when the pickup driven by Wolf drove around the driver's side of the Chrysler between the van and the campsite. Olivia had gotten out of the van and crossed in front of it before she was struck by the pickup, according to the release.
She was transported first to St. Vincent Anderson Hospital and then "immediately" taken by helicopter to Riley, the sheriff said.
The press release indicated Olivia "possibly" suffered internal injuries, as well as injuries to her head and left leg.
DeMotte is located in Jasper County in northwestern Indiana.
This article will be updated.
