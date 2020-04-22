ANDERSON — The year’s delay in the construction of the new City of Anderson Transit Center has increased the cost by $361,000.
The Anderson Board of Public Works conducted a virtual meeting Wednesday and approved two change orders for the bus terminal project.
Mike Montgomery of krM Architects said the delay as a result of the archaeology study resulted in a negotiated agreement with general contractor Patterson Horth General Contractors in the amount of $361,000.
A second change order in the amount of $156,975 was approved by the board. Montgomery said that work was for soil conditions and additional work needed on the site at the intersection of 13th and Jackson streets.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Public Works, said the money is coming from the project’s contingency fund, which will include 80% in federal funds.
Last year, Patterson Horth was awarded an $8.5 million contract for the new bus terminal.
The CATS terminal is being funded through a $6.3 million federal grant, $750,000 from the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds and $1.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
The archaeology study was completed in February and forwarded to the Federal Transportation Administration and Indiana Historical Society for review.
Montgomery said the contract calls for the construction of the bus terminal to be completed within 400 days.
A 16,000-square-foot, three-story building is planned. The CATS terminal will be located on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first-floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street from 14th to 13th streets will be reduced to two lanes with the current right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
Thirteenth Street will be closed to traffic between Jackson and Meridian streets, and the alley west of the Dickmann Town Center will be converted to two-way traffic.
