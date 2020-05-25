ANDERSON — As people begin to return to work and students wrap up their e-learning assignments, the Madison County YMCA is gearing up to host a summer camp.
“We plan on still having the same fun summer camp that we had planned, obviously taking into account all of the safety measures,” said Aubre Andreoni, youth development director for the YMCA.
Those measures include temperatures checks when children arrive, staff members wearing masks, extra cleaning, staff training and no outside visitors.
Kids will also be put in small groups during registration and will remain in that group for the duration of camp.
Each group will also have the same staff members assigned throughout the summer.
“We’re able to move the kids around the building as we’re doing activities, but keep them in much smaller groups to keep them socially distanced,” Andreoni said.
Stage 3 of Indiana’s Back on Track plan went into effect Friday and allows summer day camps to open.
Regular camp hours will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a cost of $125 a week for non-members and $100 a week for members.
There are discounts for people registering more than one child.
Before and after care is available for an extra fee starting at 6:30 a.m. and extending to 6 p.m.
“The YMCA never turns anyone away if they have an inability to pay or if they have a financial need,” Andreoni said.
Contact the YMCA to see if you qualify.
The camp runs from June 1 through Aug. 5 and will be available in Anderson, Elwood and Pendleton.
Kids at the Anderson camp will also receive a lunch and afternoon snack.
