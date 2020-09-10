ANDERSON — A Yorktown man out on bond in Grant County on a child molesting charge was arrested Wednesday by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on charges of rape and sexual battery.
Scott Delaney, 51, was arrested after a 32-year-old man with Down syndrome disclosed during an interview that Delaney had touched him in a sexual manner numerous times.
Delaney was working for a Muncie company that had been providing services to the family, which included taking the man out of the house for activities.
During a police interview, Delaney denied all of the allegations.
Delaney was arrested in January in Grant County on a Level 4 felony charge of child molesting for fondling or touching someone under the age of 14.
He was released after posting a surety bond of $20,000 in Grant County.
A trial date of January 25 has been set in Grant County. If convicted, he faces a possible prison sentence of two to 12 years.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
