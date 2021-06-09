ANDERSON — Legislation that Sen. Todd Young co-sponsored is intended to put the U.S. on the offensive in the technology battle with China.
The U.S. Senate passed the legislation intended for America to out-compete China in key emerging technology areas.
“I’m proud the Senate voted to advance this bill to out-compete China and invest in the U.S.,” Young, R-Indiana, said. “Let history record that at this moment, we stood united.”
The legislation had bipartisan support, but Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, voted against passage.
During a press conference via Zoom on Wednesday, Young said he was not concerned about economic retaliation by the Chinese government.
“The Chinese have already declared economic war against the U.S.,” he said. “They have been ripping off our intellectual properties and stealing our dreams.”
Young said the economic war has already begun.
“Instead of being on the defensive when it comes to tariffs and export control,” he said, “it’s time for the U.S. to take an offensive position.”
Young said the legislation will create a working relationship with Japan, Australia and India to facilitate progress across the Pacific Region.
“We can marshal with our allies in the development of technology,” he said.
Young said the legislation could be passed by the U.S. House within the next month.
“It’s legislation that has remained under the radar,” he said. “It’s possible some of the bipartisan amendments will be added in the House version.”
When asked about some potential 2024 Republican Party presidential candidates lining up against the bill, Young said the idea emerged during the administration of President Donald Trump.
“I worked with the Trump administration,” he said. “The memo wasn’t circulated so that may come as a surprise to some.
“The Republican Party needs to continue to be the party that inspires people,” Young said. “The party that believes in the rank-and-file Americans that are underappreciated.”
When the legislation was reintroduced in April, Young said it’s a pivotal time in history.
“Right now, the Chinese Communist Party is emphasizing to the world that the United States is a divided nation,” he said. “This is a rare opportunity to show the authoritarians in Beijing, and the rest of the world, that when it comes to our national security, and most importantly our China policy, we are united.”
