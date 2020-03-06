GRAND BALLROOM COMES BACK TO LIFE
Eagles Lodge Aerie 174 is bringing entertainment back to its grand ballroom, The Renaissance Room, on Saturday. The ballroom has not been used in at least 20 years.
The special event will feature Katie Jo Robinson, Indian Old School, Joshua Powell, Sonora, Doktra, The Sick Boy Method, D.R.L.N., and The States. The doors open at 5 p.m. with the show getting underway at 6 p.m.
The lodge is at 1315 Meridian St., Anderson. Tickets will be available at the door. Must be 18 or older.
AYBT PERFORMING ‘ALICE IN WONDERLAND’
Anderson Young Ballet Theatre will present “Alice in Wonderland,” on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the historic Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
The novel was written in 1865 by English author Charles Lutwidge Dodgson under the pseudonym, Lewis Carroll. The story tells of a young girl named Alice who fell down a rabbit hole and entered a subterranean fantasy world.
Ticket prices are $15 and $20 and may be purchased at www.andersonparamount.org.
MEN’S LENTEN BREAKFAST AT LAPEL
The Anderson Area Christian Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series continues with its second breakfast and Lenten message at 8 a.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 217 E. Seventh St., Lapel.
Open to all men, young and old, of any faith. Entertainment will be delivered by Christian singer Matt Cookman. The program lasts about 90 minutes.
CARNIVAL celebrates VALLEY GROVE’s 100
Valley Grove Elementary School will host its 100th birthday and Cardinal Carnival on Friday evening from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The school is located at 2160 S. 300E, Anderson.
Bring the family and help the school with its FUN•draiser. Event bracelets are available for purchase for the inflatables and games.
MIDDLETOWN LEGION SERVING FROG LEGS
The Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog leg dinners with two sides Friday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. or sold out.
If you’re not a fan of frog legs, they also will have broasted fish dinners. The Legion, a non-smoking venue, is at 450 N. 10th St., Middletown, and is open to the public.
