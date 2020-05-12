ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor’s office has filed 10 felony counts of rape and sexual misconduct with a minor against a local travel team basketball coach.
Marc A. Jones Jr., 27, of Alexandria was arrested last Friday and charged Tuesday with raping two girls. He also is being investigated on allegations of assaulting a third girl. All three girls were players on his team.
Jones is charged with Level 1 felony charges of rape and sexual misconduct with a minor; Level 3 felony charges of rape and criminal confinement; four Level 4 felony charges of sexual misconduct with a minor; a Level 5 felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor; and a Level 6 felony charge of pointing a firearm.
If convicted on all counts, Jones faces a possible prison sentence of 63 to 168 years.
During his appearance in video court, Jones asked about a reduction of his full cash $100,000 bond.
Magistrate Jason Childers said he would deny the request because of the seriousness of the charges and that there was a repeated conduct with multiple victims.
Jones is alleged to have raped a girl, 14 years old at the time, in the parking lot of Frankton Elementary School late at night in August 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit. According to police, the girl said Jones was giving her a ride home from practice when he pulled into a parking lot and placed a gun to her head and raped her.
The victim identified a gun police obtained through a search warrant from Jones’ home, according to the affidavit.
A few months after the first alleged assault, Jones attempted to assault the girl a second time inside the Park Place Community Center, where the team practiced, in Anderson, police said. The girl told police she was able to push him away.
She also said that Jones had asked her to send him nude photos via SnapChat.
A second victim, a 15-year-old girl, told police that Jones sexually assaulted her twice in the same day at Park Place Community Center in late December or early January, according to police.
Another incident about a month later, she said, took place in an alley during the evening in Anderson when Jones raped her in the backseat of his car.
Jones told the girl not to say anything because he didn’t want to lose the ability to see his son, police said.
Jones admitted to having a sexual relationship with the second victim and said he was aware that she was a minor, police said. But investigators said he told them that none of the players on the team ever saw his handgun. Jones told police he believed one of the girls was motivated to get him in trouble because he owed money to her family.
The travel team Jones was coaching is not associated with any of the local school systems, according to police.
Police ask that any additional victims contact Madison County Unified Dispatch at 765-642-0221.
