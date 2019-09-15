Growing up in a home that valued attending church and prayer, Cannon and Caden McClain went along with their family’s weekly ritual.
But eventually the twins, who attend Pendleton Heights High School, started to develop their own beliefs about Christianity and the church.
“I like to think logically for myself,” Cannon said. “Growing up in a Christian home, I never knew about other religions. But now I have friends from all over the world, and this has changed my mind a lot.”
Like many in Gen Z, Cannon and Caden view religion and faith differently than past generations did.
According to a recent post by the Barna Group, which focuses much of its research on faith-related issues, “Three out of four Boomers are Protestant or Catholic Christians, while just three in five 13- to 18-year-olds say they are some kind of Christian.”
National experts cite several reasons why this generation doesn’t identify as closely with Christianity.
Dr. James Emery White, pastor and author of “Meet Generation Z: Understanding and Reaching the New Post-Christian World,” said part of the reason Gen Z is more secular is that many weren’t raised in Christian environments.
“It’s not so much as their doing but more of when they were born,” White said in an interview.
He added that the religious group commonly known as the “nones”— as in “none of the above”— generally hasn’t been exposed to church.
“Gen Z is the product of this increasing trend,” White said. “Now, it makes up a huge portion of the American demographic.”
Preston Kegley, pastor of youth ministries at East Side Church of God in Anderson, works closely with Gen Z’ers weekly. He agrees with other observers who say the generation values relationships and a sense of community.
“I would say most of them are primarily attending (youth activities) because of friendships,” Kegley said. “Teenagers go where their friends are.”
He adds that while a lot of Christian, as well as non-Christian, teens and young adults in Anderson “may have an idea of God, many struggle to experience the beauty of life found in relationship with Jesus.”
The secular nature of Gen Z poses challenges for those in Christian youth ministry.
“Reaching this generation has become trickier than ever before,” Kegley said. “It makes it really interesting how we as pastors have to approach things now, but we must stay genuine and real.”
The McClain twins agree that they find meaning in their relationships with family and friends.
“I think relationships should be kept close and valued greatly, so I try to get rid of the ones that aren’t supportive to me,” Cannon said.
