ANDERSON — Noblesville 5-year-old Jackson Ptacek recently donated 75 new stuffed animals to Turn Away No Longer through his stuffed animal drive called Jackson’s January of Joy.
Jackson initially approached his parents and indicated that he wanted to give stuffed animals to kids who don’t have any.
“A few days before Christmas, I asked mommy and daddy if we could do this,” Jackson said.
Jackson’s mom, Abbi, had tears in her eyes when Jackson asked them, as she was extremely proud of her son.
With it being a few days before Christmas, Jackson’s parents said they’d talk about it later, but Jackson was persistent and kept bringing up the idea.
He said he wanted to do this because he just wanted kids to feel happy.
Abbi mentioned the idea to Jackson’s grandparents and other family members, who indicated they would love to donate stuffed animals to his cause.
After receiving this initial support, the family put a post on Facebook informing their friends and family about the idea.
“We had an overwhelming response right away,” Abbi said.
Within the first week of the post, Jackson had received an abundance of monetary and stuffed animal donations. With the money, Jackson purchased more stuffed animals. Between the ones bought with donations and the ones donated, Jackson ended up with over 120 in the first week.
Abbi began searching the internet for organizations to donate the stuffed animals to when she came across TANL.
TANL, based in Madison County, serves local foster children. One program it does is create swag packs.
TANL partners with the Department of Child Services in Madison, Delaware, Grant and Hamilton counties and Benchmark Family Services in Anderson to get swag packs to foster children.
Swag packs include various items depending on the child’s age. Some typical items include hygiene items, pajamas, stuffed animals, blankets and activity books. Each swag pack also comes with an encouraging note written by local community members.
“Often times when kids are removed from their situation, they don’t even have anything. It’s just what they were wearing, and that’s it,” said Tracy Walters, co-founder of TANL.
Tracy and her husband, Jeremiah Walters, co-founder of TANL, are thankful for Jackson’s donation.
“He is such a joy to talk to,” Tracy said. “He has an amazing heart.”
On Tuesday, Jackson met with Tracy and Jeremiah to donate the toys and to also find out more about the swag pack program.
“He kind of wanted to learn about the swag packs and where the stuffed animals were going,” Tracy said, noting that Jackson said he wanted to come and help put together swag packs sometime.
As of Wednesday, Jackson has collected over 500 new stuffed animals to donate to various organizations.
He has also donated stuffed animals to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and Middletown Emergency Medical Services and fire station, though the family have a few organizations it plans on visiting later this week.
In terms of the future, Abbi said that as long as people are willing to donate, he and his parents are willing to keep the stuffed animal drive going.
“I think giving back to the community is a great thing to do; (it's) very important,” Abbi said.
When the family went shopping for stuffed animals, they saved all the change from the transactions.
At their local Meijer, there is an electronic horse that costs one penny to ride. Jackson wanted to leave all the pennies there, so other kids could enjoy the ride.
“Literally, every last penny that was donated to him, he didn’t want to keep in his piggy bank,” Abbi said. “He didn’t ask to keep any of the stuffed animals for himself.”
To learn how to donate to Jackson’s January of Joy, or if you know of an organization that would appreciate stuffed animal donations, contact Abbi at jacksonsjanuaryofjoy@gmail.com.
