ANDERSON — The county’s nonprofit agencies confronted evolving challenges in 2021 as they sought to optimize their operations and help those in need as the pandemic began to subside, then surged again late in the year.
“This pandemic exposed our weaknesses, but it also exposed our strengths, because so many people in the community rallied around us,” said Rob Spaulding, executive director of the Christian Center.
Spaulding said the center, Madison County’s only emergency men’s shelter, saw a 250% increase in demand for meals overnight when the pandemic hit in 2020, and that demand has cooled only slightly since then. He estimates the center, through partnerships with local food pantries, has distributed approximately 2 million pounds of food over the last two years.
“We’ve seen a lot of people on the street,” Spaulding said. “As the eviction moratorium was lifted, we saw people hitting the street. People we’d never seen before, who were working poor, suddenly found themselves out on the street. And these are people who don’t know how to get by on the street.”
He said the organization’s Eleos Center, opened in November 2020 to provide homeless people with laundry services, a place to shower and a chance to meet with service providers, has done approximately 70 tons of laundry to date.
In addition to navigating pandemic-related restrictions and tweaking multiple facets of its day-to-day operations, the local United Way regionalized and rebranded itself in 2021. Now known as Heart of Indiana United Way, the Madison County chapter operates in concert with United Way groups in Delaware, Fayette, Henry and Randolph counties.
Local staff members have found common ground with their regional counterparts when it comes to encountering difficulties in fundraising. Residing under the same umbrella has allowed them to brainstorm ideas with others, albeit virtually.
“The biggest way we raise money is through workplace campaigns,” said Nancy Vaughan, chief operating officer of Heart of Indiana United Way. “We had workplaces that were completely disrupted, and it’s been like that for two years. It is what it is. It’s just been like anything else, as we all know.”
Vaughan noted that, in addition to workplace disruptions, United Way also confronted a technological divide of sorts with its fundraising efforts in 2021. Many of the organization’s regular donors, she said, are older and not as technologically savvy, which has created challenges in a virtual environment.
“Virtual works better if people already know you because there’s so much noise online,” she said. “If people already know United Way and they’re familiar with you and they feel like they’re connected to you, then that’s not a heavy lift. It is harder to break through to new audiences online.”