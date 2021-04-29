How to donate

A Go Fund Me account has been established to help Heather Trevaskis and her husband, Dave Henderson, pay for funeral expenses for their daughter, Jayden, and Trevaskis' medical expenses.

Jayden was killed and Trevaskis injured in a dog attack Tuesday.

As of Thursday afternoon, nearly $33,000 had been donated to the Go Fund Me account. To donate, visit gofundme.com and search for "In Memory of Jayden."