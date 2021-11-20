Local funeral home seeks next of kin
ANDERSON — Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services is looking for information regarding Jennifer Gonzalez, 41, who passed away Nov. 7, 2021. Call 765-356-4028 with information.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.