LAKELAND, Fla. — Daniel Clay Hayden, 73, left his loving family Oct. 26, 2021, to be with Jesus. He passed away after a month-long battle with Legionella pneumonia.
Born Aug. 30, 1948, to Earl and Eva Mae Hayden of Reed Station, he graduated from Yorktown High School in 1966.
He was a skilled tradesman at General Motors for 38 years. He and his wife of 50 years resided in Lakeland, Florida.
He proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps for two years, followed by 27 years in the Army National Guard.
Dan was the proud father of four children; grandfather of 17; and great-grandfather of five.
Dan is survived by his wife, Karen Knotts Hayden; three daughters, Tracy Blewett (Scott), Melissa Gambrel (James), and Alicia Mejia (Jaime); one son, Darren Hayden; and one sister, Linda Hayden Luttrell.
His grandchildren include Grant Keeley (Seth), Brooke Bell (Jake), Mariah Sexton (Brandon), Marissa Jones (Joshua), Ariel Barenbrugge (Cody), Jared Gambrel, Brittany Gingrich (Andrew), Tyler Blewett, Nora Mejia, and Hayden Mejia.
A celebration of life is being planned for spring 2022.
