David Paul Parker, 76, of Pendleton, passed away on April 22, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on August 10, 1945, in Anderson to Charles and Annabelle (Lutton) Parker.
David retired from Delco Remy in 1999 as a special machine builder after 35 years of service. After retiring, he worked as a contractor for Delphi and Rolls Royce.
He served on the Pendleton Fire Department and Pendleton emergency ambulance as an ambulance chief, crew chief, EMT, firefighter and board member from 1982 to 2005. He had also served as the high school rookie coordinator.
He enjoyed genealogy.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, whom he married on June 19, 1964, Sue (Jones) Parker of Pendleton; sons, Jeffrey (Amanda) Parker of Anderson, Timothy Parker of San Antonio, Texas, and Dennis (Emily) Parker of Pendleton; brother, Donald Parker of Camby; sister, Janice Golish of Sullivan; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Jan Parker; sister-in-law, Becky Parker, and brother-in-law, Sonny Golish.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Wilson St. Pierre-Lahm Chapel, 211 E. State St., Pendleton, Indiana, 46064. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Michael Canada officiating. Burial will be at Grovelawn Cemetery in Pendleton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pendleton Emergency Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 165, Pendleton, IN 46064.
You may post online condolences at: www.wilsonstpierre.com.