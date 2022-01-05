MOORE, THOMAS PATRICK — 84, of Anderson died Dec. 31, 2021, at Community Hospital. He worked security at Delco Remy 40 years. Private family services will be held. Read obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
SIMPSON, NEIL DAVID — 71, passed away Jan. 1, 2022. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at East Maplewood Cemetery. He is survived by three brothers and one niece. View full obituary at www.LooseCares.com.
