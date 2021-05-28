Samantha “Nancy” Strough, 100, of Noblesville, passed away on May 28, 2021 at her Residence.
Arrangements are pending at Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, Lapel.
Updated: May 28, 2021 @ 4:28 pm
|
