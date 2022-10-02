PERKINSVILLE — Debra Sue Muse, 66, of Perkinsville, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence in Perkinsville, surrounded by her family.
She was born on December 24, 1955, in Indianapolis to Ed Cogill and Edith (Smith) Shetterly.
Debra graduated from Frankton High School, where she was a member of the band and played the clarinet.
She was primarily a homemaker, but Debbie worked many jobs throughout her life, including at OI Brockway in Lapel.
Debra enjoyed connecting with friends and family on Facebook. She loved playing games, including bingo while raising money for the Perkinsville Park.
She was associated with Perkinsville Community Church and a member of Lapel Fraternal Order of Eagles. In her free time, she enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time at the casino.
She is survived by her children, Stacy (Jerry) Barnes and Daniel Muse, both of Perkinsville; two brothers, Mike (Brenda) Cogill of Anderson and Frank (Janet) Shetterly of Perksinsville; and stepsiblings, Roxanne Cogill, Jacqueline Kinney and Tim Beaty.
She also is survived by five grandchildren, Phillip Scott Likens, Christopher Michael Muse, Joshua Andrew Barnes, Danielle Christine (Tyler) Eytchison, and Kimberly Denise (Ridge) Reeder; and six great-grandchildren, Tucker Scott Likens, Scarlett Reeder, Savannah Reeder, Luke Reeder, Caden Muse and Eli Eytchison.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dennis Muse.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Perkinsville Community Church. The Rev. John Pflum will officiate. The church is at 2783 N. Washington St., Anderson, Indiana 46011.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Perkinsville Park c/o Perkinsville Community Church.
