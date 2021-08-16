LESTER, FREDRICK GENE — Service 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Burial in Miller Cemetery, Middletown. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. Masonic memorial service 7 p.m. Monday.
Funeral: Aug. 16
Tags
Trending Video
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Coroner: Teen's death in jail was accidental
- 50-year-old battles rare condition caused by raw oyster
- Remembering best friends: Hundreds turn out for Jessica and Lynsey Memorial Ride
- Anderson woman vows to seek justice after neighbor's dog kills her pets
- Mistrial granted in murder trial
- Madison County coroner adopts new policy after citizen complaint
- Fake dead body videos still up; TikTok user says he's banned
- Authorities: TikTok videos of body found in Anderson are fake
- ACS board swayed to table coach's termination
- Jail Log: Aug. 13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.