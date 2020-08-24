HERNANDEZ, VICTOR M. — 33, Anderson, passed away Aug. 20, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday at Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, Lapel.
Funeral: Aug. 24
