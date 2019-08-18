MOORE, EDDIE A. — 75, of Anderson, died July 12, 2019. Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. Aug. 20, 2019, at the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene. Visitation at the church after 5 p.m. Aug. 20, 2019. Full obit at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
