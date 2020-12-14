ELLIS, IONA PEARL — went to be with her Lord on Dec. 7, 2020. Calling noon to 2 p.m. and funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with burial in Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery.
RUIZ, VINICIO — 82, Anderson, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Anderson Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1122 W. Eighth St., Anderson. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the church. To view full obituary: www.hersbergerbozell.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.