PETERS, DONALD JUNIOR — 83, died Dec. 12, 2020. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory, with visitation an hour prior. Online condolences at www.brownbutzdiedring.com
Funeral: Dec. 16
