WIJNANTS, FRANSISCUS JOSEPH “JOE” — 95, Anderson, died Dec. 15, 2022, at home. Visitation from noon until Mass at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial in Maplewood Cemetery. Post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WELL BELOW ZERO, STRONG WIND, AND ACCUMULATING SNOW ARE EXPECTED LATE THIS WEEK... A strong storm system is expected to bring significant weather impacts to central Indiana starting late Wednesday night and continuing through Christmas weekend. * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong wind, and accumulating snow. * WHERE...All of central Indiana. * WHEN...Beginning as early as late Wednesday night with conditions deteriorating rapidly Thursday night into Friday. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes. Hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Travel could be impacted by roads quickly icing over at the onset of the Arctic air Thursday night, and additional snowfall could cause difficult travel through Friday. People need to pay close attention to the weather situation. Prepare now with necessary supplies to protect yourself from the dangerous cold and consider alternate travel plans.
Funeral: Dec. 19
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Special Feature
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.