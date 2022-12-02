BADGLEY, DAVID ALLEN — 54, Chesterfield, died Nov. 28, 2022. Visitation from 11 a.m. until funeral at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Burial in Bronnenberg Cemetery. Contributions to Trinity Episcopal. Read obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Funeral: Dec. 2
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Special Feature
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.