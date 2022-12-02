BADGLEY, DAVID ALLEN — 54, Chesterfield, died Nov. 28, 2022. Visitation from 11 a.m. until funeral at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Burial in Bronnenberg Cemetery. Contributions to Trinity Episcopal. Read obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.

