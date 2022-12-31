MOODY, HERSCHEL “WAYNE” — age 90, of Florida and formerly Anderson, died Dec. 21, 2022. He worked at Delco Remy for 30 years. Funeral: Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 2:30 p.m. at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood, and two hours before service. Obit: copherfeslermay.com.

