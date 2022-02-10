OWEN, R. MAXINE — Graveside services at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 10, 2022, at Vinson Memorial Cemetery, Summitville. Visitation at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria, after noon Thursday.
