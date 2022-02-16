SHEETS, CYNTHIA ANN — 63, Anderson, passed away at Crown Pointe of Anderson on Feb. 11, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Read obituary and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Funeral: Feb. 16
