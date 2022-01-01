BORDERS, JAMES W. — Service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service. www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.
Funeral: Jan. 1
