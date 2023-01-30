CROY, KATHY JO — 69, died unexpectedly Jan. 26, 2023, at Marion General Hospital. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria, followed by cremation. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
