LITTERAL, JOHN RUSSELL — 65, of Chesterfield, died at Community Hospital on Jan. 6, 2021. As per his wishes, a private service will be held at a later date. Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled the arrangements.
Funeral: Jan. 9
