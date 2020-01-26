Funeral: Jan. 26 Tammy Talley Tammy Talley Author email Jan 26, 2020 32 min ago CAREY, ELIZABETH A. “PEG” (GRIMES) — Service 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Lahm Chapel, Pendleton, with visitation from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tags Funeral Service Pierre Funeral Service Crematory Peg Lahm Chapel Elizabeth A. Visitation Funeral Tammy Talley Author email Follow Tammy Talley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral: Jan. 26 CRAIG, Karl Sep 1, 1942 - Jan 22, 2020 VAUGHN, Billy Oct 4, 1951 - Jan 21, 2020 BARBER, James May 18, 1956 - Jan 5, 2020 HUBBLE, David Feb 9, 1941 - Jan 23, 2020 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAnderson woman charged with embezzlementDeputies: Teens say they were driving 80 mph and running red lights before crashUpdate: Dunkirk teen dies in Sunday crash; 3 teens arrestedFather leads police on high-speed pursuit with 3 children in vehicleNew addiction treatment offering hope in fight against methAnderson native, family caught in coronavirus crisisTwo top administrators leaving Madison County employmentVote for all your favorites for Best of Madison CountyJoe McGuinness: Smarter and safer US 31Police seek information on pizza delivery robbery Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
