DOUGLAS, GRANT L. — Celebration of Life Gathering Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Alexandria Eagles Aerie #1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria.
Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 82F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 8:34 am
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT MONDAY NIGHT... The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Monday night. An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. Here are some recommended actions that the public can take: * Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7pm. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above. For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at: https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.