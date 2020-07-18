McNEALY, NELSON E. — 85, Anderson, died July 15, 2020. Services will take place at 6 p.m. July 20, 2020, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Friends may call at the funeral home after 4 p.m. Monday. Full obituary at: www.owensmemorialservices.com.
Funeral: July 18
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Anderson church welcomes pastor with criminal record
- United Methodist officials remove pastor from New Horizons Church
- Two-vehicle crash near Daleville claims life of Muncie man
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by car
- Council to discuss 'requests' for mayor's resignation
- Hosier assumes double duty for Alexandria
- ACS board votes to start school virtually, delay return to in-person instruction
- Pendleton Heights graduates celebrate at outdoor commencement
- Evan Broderick resigns as public defender, effective July 31
- Horse Racing Commission approves Hoosier Park transfer to Eldorado Resorts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.