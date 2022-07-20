THOMAS, RONNIE LEE — passed away July 15, 2022. Visitation Thursday, July 21, 2022, 5 to 7 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria. Military honors will conclude the gathering time, to be followed by cremation. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
Funeral: July 20
