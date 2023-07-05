RHODES, REV. MELVIN J. "MEL" — entered into peace following an extended illness. Visitation 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 6, 2023, service at 12 noon, all at Chesterfield Community Church of God, 123 Linden Lane, Chesterfield. Arrangements handled by Owens Memorial Services, Alexandria.
