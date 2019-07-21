Funeral: July 21 5 hrs ago GRUBBS, ROY DALE — Military services at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Marion National Cemetery, Marion, followed by a 3 p.m. memorial reception at Park Place Church of God, Anderson. Tags Marion National Cemetery Military Service Roy Dale Memorial Reception Funeral Park Place Church Of God COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral: July 21 HILLIGOSS, Stephen Feb 15, 1949 - Jul 16, 2019 STAHURA, Daniel undefined, 1938 - Jul 14, 2019 Funerals: July 20 MAGERS, Eugene Sep 16, 1929 - Jul 19, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice: Child found inside vehicle after left alone for two hoursCounty fires former acting director of Veterans Affairs officeWhat really happened to Mona Davis?Alexandria man accused of killing family dogHome improvement scheme costs Anderson woman thousand of dollarsElwood woman accused of battering husband with pipeAnderson man dies in rollover crashChesterfield man accused of child molestationCompany rehabbing second apartment complex in AndersonScott Underwood column: Deputies Richwine, Williams innocent bystanders in Partlow report Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
