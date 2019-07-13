Funeral: July 13 8 hrs ago STITTUMS, DENNIS — Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at New Beginnings Church, South Central Way, Anderson. Tags Celebration Funeral Dennis Life Service Beginnings Church South COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral: July 13 Funerals: July 12 GIVENS, Louis Mar 4, 1944 - Jul 5, 2019 RITTERSKAMP, Betty Mar 7, 1928 - Jul 11, 2019 STREETER-PATTERSON, Gregory Feb 19, 1981 - Jul 9, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeputy served 23 years despite 'pattern' of misbehaviorTate sentenced to life without parole in toddler's deathMadison County prosecutor calls for demotion of Anderson police chiefPolice: Anderson man allegedly 'armed and dangerous'UPDATE: 15-year-old kayaker found safeTrial date set for mother of toddler killed by boyfriendPolice: Anderson man accused of trying to buy guns despite armed robbery convictionOne wounded in Anderson shootingFormer inmate files $50 million suit against prosecutorCook family won't redeem Mounds Mall building Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
