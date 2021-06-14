POWELL, SCOTT — Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, and Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 2 to 3 p.m. with a funeral service following at 3 p.m. at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service, Anderson.
Funeral: June 14
Trending Video
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Pregnant woman charged with five counts of child neglect
- Missing Anderson man has been located
- Motorcyclist, passenger seriously injured in crash
- UPDATE: Neighbor heard multiple gunshots in early morning shooting
- Anderson man charged in robberies
- Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
- Fire heavily damages 8th Street house
- Mother searching for missing son
- Jail Log: June 11
- Jail Log: June 9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.