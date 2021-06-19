YOUNG, NANCY RENEE (FARLEE) — 43, Anderson, went to be with her Father, June 15, 2021. Funeral Service 3 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with Jason Bowyer officiating. Read obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com
Funeral: June 19
Tags
Trending Video
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Anderson
- Police: Anderson woman's alcohol level higher than 0.2 after hitting motorcycle
- Child hit, killed by vehicle identified; no charges against driver
- Police searching for Tennessee man who went missing in Anderson
- Security camera films man accused of trying to have sex with teen
- Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
- Elwood man dies after jumping into White River
- Elwood man who died in White River mourned
- Owner of Mounds Mall in Anderson hopes to open by 2023
- Noblesville man accused of running over motorcyclist before leaving scene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.